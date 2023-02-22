Home World Udinese | The latest towards the match against Spezia – The gust of the day
World

Udinese | The latest towards the match against Spezia – The gust of the day

by admin
Udinese | The latest towards the match against Spezia – The gust of the day

Udinese has already got to work on the pitches of the Bruseschi in view of the next championship match. The match against Spezia represents a real crossroads in the second part of the season which is anything but positive. We definitely need a win to be able to find those heavy points that have been missing since the beginning of 2023, against Sampdoria in Marassi.

Good news is coming from the Juventus medical staff. An important pawn is back at your disposal. Let’s not waste any more time and let’s go see the summary of the last 24 hours at Udinese. The summary of the day <<

© breaking latest news

See also  Udinese-Sassuolo | Finally Tucu! The captain is back in the group

You may also like

Evo 150, CoopVoce promotion for the rate

Usa, Biden’s breakthrough on migrants: it will be...

Inter-Porto 1-0, goals and highlights: a goal from...

The UN condemned Russia’s threats with nuclear weapons...

Rit/mo closes bill with ten new artists

Schifani and Lagalla welcome Ursula von der Leyen...

Milanka Blagojević, my father dies in poetry |...

Udinese News | Leonardo Semplici in the city...

Palermo, the tribute of President Von der Leyen...

Accident in Kosovo, 4 people died | Info

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy