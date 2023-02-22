11
Udinese has already got to work on the pitches of the Bruseschi in view of the next championship match. The match against Spezia represents a real crossroads in the second part of the season which is anything but positive. We definitely need a win to be able to find those heavy points that have been missing since the beginning of 2023, against Sampdoria in Marassi.
Good news is coming from the Juventus medical staff. An important pawn is back at your disposal. Let’s not waste any more time and let’s go see the summary of the last 24 hours at Udinese. The summary of the day <<
