Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Princess Zelda is celebrated in Naples with votive newsstands

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Princess Zelda is celebrated in Naples with votive newsstands

We are now close to the launch of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdomand the city of Napoli has found a very particular way to greet the release of the new chapter of the Nintendo series: celebrating the figure of Princess Zelda within three votive aedicules appeared in various points of the Campania capital.

The initiative was launched in conjunction with the start of the COMICON Naples, which will take place from 28 April to 1 May 2023 at the Mostra d’Oltremare, but the installations are positioned in various points of the city as real works of street art. You can find them in the Fuorigrotta, Rione Sanità and Historic Center districts, forming part of a sort of urban itinerary that takes fans of the series on a “pilgrimage”.

It is an ancient tradition: aedicules are usually altars made by the community or private individuals as a symbol of devotion and traditionally describe a vocation for “icons” as an object of worship, widespread in Italy since ancient times.


Zelda: the kiosk of the Fuorigrotta district in Naples

This particular Zelda-themed initiative is the work of the artisti Zeal Off e They Livewhich became famous within the Neapolitan walls thanks to the stencils of the unstructured “Napoli” writing by Mc Connell, created in the winter of 2021, 35 years after the originals, to commemorate the project proposed by Mirella Barracco’s Napoli Novantanove Foundation.

Princess Zelda, descendant of the goddess Hylia from whom the video game takes its name, is thus celebrated for her 37 years of activity, starting from the distant 1986 which saw the arrival of the first chapter of The Legend of Zelda.

Zelda: the newsstand in the historic center of Naples
Zelda: the newsstand in the historic center of Naples

All this is back perfectly in time for the launch of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the new chapter for Nintendo Switch arriving on May 12, 2023, of which we published a new test just yesterday in view of the review, from which new images and details about Link’s powers have emerged.

