“Hamburg + lottery” Hangzhou launched a cross-border sports lottery store_Zhejiang Online

“Hamburger + lottery” Hangzhou launched a cross-border sports lottery store

2023-04-28 11:06:48





Source: Tribune





Reporter Chen Suqin

Recently, in Qianjiang Century Park, many citizens who went out for spring were attracted by a small American hamburger shop. It can be seen that this lottery kiosk named “lucky lucky” is the first American-style hamburger shop in Hangzhou. It is a fusion of sports lottery and food. It has attracted many young people to check in not long after it opened, and the operator is Weng Yuzhen. couple.

Speaking of why a sports betting shop was opened. Weng Yuzhen said: “I was a professional hurdler before. In 2004, he witnessed Liu Xiang becoming the number one hurdler in Asia, and he aspired to become a hurdler like him. From junior high school to university, he used his spare time to learn hurdles, and also participated in the There are many competitions. I am more interested in sports and sports public welfare undertakings.” Because I understand the huge supporting role of the public welfare fund in sports and social public welfare and people’s livelihood projects. In addition, I like American hamburger culture very much, and I am keen on sports and public welfare undertakings. Through the sunshine invitation of Hangzhou Sports Lottery Management Center, my dream has come true. It can be said that this store is the embodiment of my hobbies, and I am very happy to be able to turn my hobbies into work. Because it is the first time to start a business, from the initiation of the idea to the implementation of the construction, the staff of Hangzhou Sports Lottery Xiaoshan Station also gave him a lot of support and advice. At the same time, the store invites hearing-impaired people as shop assistants. “Because I think it is better to teach people to fish than to give them fish. This is what I have done for public welfare. At the same time, as a sports lottery person, this is also the practice of the sports lottery public welfare sports lottery’s charity concept.”

The 2023 Super Lotto 1 billion yuan big prize event is underway. This is also Weng Yuzhen’s first blockbuster event after opening the store. Weng Yuzhen said that the “identity” is different this time. He used to be a lottery buyer, but this time he became a salesperson. “Citizens who come to buy hamburgers in the store, we will give you a machine to play the big lottery. I hope that in a short time, our store will be able to ‘eat’ a super burger worth over one million.”