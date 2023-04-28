Collectively “laughed” by Apple employees: Siri is dangerous in the future | XFastest News

As the product of many people’s first awareness of artificial intelligence entering life, Apple’s Siri is not in an ideal situation.

Recently, according to The Information’s latest report, inside Apple, many employees ridiculed Siri as “too clumsy”, and even some teams wanted to give up Siri directly.

This is the case, on the one hand, because the underlying structure of Siri is based on a rather “clumsy” database, which leads to the update of any basic function of Siri, which will take weeks.

On the other hand, it’s because the Siri team is facing serious employee turnover.

At present, Siri has lost three Siri engineers, Srinivasan Venkatachary, Steven Baker and Anand Shukla, who joined Apple in 2019 to develop the Siri search function.

But at present, they believe that Google, which can conduct large-scale language model research and development, is a better choice, and has been personally lobbied by its CEO Sundar Pichai.

This directly led to their departure from Apple.

In addition to the loss of technical personnel and the lack of optimism of employees, what will affect the future development of Siri is the conservative attitude of Apple’s top management.

It is reported that because Apple executives are worried about negative news, they are more conservative about Siri’s major mistakes in answering questions, which directly affects the development progress of related functions-even Google and Microsoft cannot avoid AI mistakes at this stage.

source