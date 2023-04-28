Home » Vodafone still chooses an Italian, Della Valle is the new CEO
Vodafone still chooses an Italian, Della Valle is the new CEO

Della Valle confirmed CEO of Vodafone.

Margherita Della Valle is the new CEO of Vodafone. An appointment that is more of a confirmation, given that the manager, for years financial director of the telephony group, she had been in that role on an interim basis since January after taking over from Nick Read.

A delicate task that Della Valle is called to cover. The British group must review its long-term strategy and figure out how to navigate the European market. “The board and I were impressed with his pace and determination to get started the necessary transformation of Vodafone – said Jean-Francois van Boxmeer, president of the Vodafone group -. Margherita has my and the Board’s full support for her plans for Vodafone to provide a better customer experience, become a simpler company and accelerate growth.”

“I am honored to have been appointed managing director – commented Della Valle -. Vodafone has a unique position in Europe and Africa with strong customer relationships, networks and people. To realize our potential, Vodafone must change. We know we can do better. My goal will be to improve the service for our customers, simplify our business and grow”.

