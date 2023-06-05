Zerbolò (Pavia), plunges into the Ticino and does not resurface: died at 15



ansa

A 15-year-old boy from Motta Visconti (Milan) died after diving into the waters of the Ticino near Zerbolò (Pavia). The young man, a student at a technical institute in Pavia, had decided to take a bath, despite the bad weather. The alarm was raised by friends who realized that the 15-year-old was in trouble. The divers of the firefighters arrived on the spot and in a very short time managed to bring him back to shore, unconscious but still alive. The boy was transported by air ambulance to the Bergamo hospital, where he died shortly after being admitted.