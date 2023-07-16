Title: Zinedine Zidane’s Secret to Maintaining Top Form Revealed: Yoga and Inferno Pilates

Less than a week ago, the Zidane family was spotted enjoying their vacation in Spain. Zinedine Zidane, the former coach of Real Madrid, alongside his wife and their four children, savored moments of relaxation on the magnificent island of Ibiza, indulging in its delicious gastronomy, picturesque beaches, and vibrant youthful atmosphere.

Among the many delightful snapshots captured by Luca and Theo Zidane, one particular photo stood out from the rest. It showcased the entire family, proudly displaying their well-toned bodies on the pristine beach. The image commendably highlighted the fabulous physical condition of the Zidane Fernández family, with the comments even suggesting that they had “magazine abs.”

Interestingly, the credit for Zidane’s enviable physique, especially in the case of the former football star himself (while the rest of his family continues to excel in the sport), goes to an unexpected figure – Emilio Butragueño. Emilio, the current Director of Institutional Relations for Real Madrid, introduced Zidane to the practice of yoga long before he took charge of the Real Madrid bench. It was in fact Emilio who recommended Vero, a renowned yoga instructor, to Zidane. Together, they started practicing Bikram Yoga at Bikram Yoga Barquillo in 2017. Later, they also incorporated Inferno Pilates into their workout routine. The intense yoga session takes place in a heated room at 40 degrees, while the Inferno Pilates class combines high-intensity exercises with brief recovery intervals, all performed in a room heated to 35 degrees with 40% humidity.

Roberto Cela López, a fitness expert, explained, “Emilio Butragueño introduced Zidane to yoga long before his coaching career. They attended Bikram Yoga sessions and later incorporated Inferno Pilates into their routine. Zidane prefers interval work with isometric exercises that focus on the core.”

Bikram Yoga and Inferno Pilates are both highly demanding disciplines that require a considerable level of concentration and dedication to execute postures accurately. Zidane’s commitment to these practices has evidently contributed to his remarkable state of physical fitness, even though he retired from professional football seventeen years ago.

While Bikram Yoga involves a series of 26 consecutive postures in a room heated to 40 degrees, Inferno Pilates has gained popularity in recent years. This dynamic workout combines intense exercises lasting 20 seconds with brief 10-second recovery periods, all conducted in a room heated to 35 degrees with 40% humidity.

Zinedine Zidane’s dedication to yoga and Inferno Pilates has clearly paid off, enabling him to maintain an impressive level of fitness long after his retirement from professional football. His disciplined approach to these demanding disciplines serves as an inspiration for those seeking to attain and sustain peak physical condition.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

