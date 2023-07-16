Young man from Villanueva died in a tragic accident against a bus in La Macarena – news

A tragedy occurred on July 12 at 9:10 pm in the village of La Cristalina in Puerto Gaitán, where Army personnel found a 26-year-old woman dead and a man suspended by the neck.

According to the report delivered by the Meta Police, the woman was identified as Diana Alejandra Aguirre Martínez, who received several stab wounds from her former partner Juan Pablo Yamel Parra Pérez, who took his own life after the crime.

According to information from some witnesses, it seems that this couple lived together at the place where the events occurred, and there, prior to the tragedy, apparently there was a strong altercation between the two, which ended with the death of both.

A video circulated through social networks where Parra Pérez reports that Diana’s body was left near an antenna, in the same way she gives instructions to a family member about the care of a person and proceeds to take her own life.

In view of what was recorded, units of the Judicial Police attached to the Criminal Investigation Section carried out urgent acts and technical inspection of the corpse; Likewise, the reasons that led to the development of this unfortunate event are being investigated.

Source: news – HOLA Casanare

