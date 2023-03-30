2023-03-30 16:00:27 Source: Leading News·Heilongjiang Daily Author: Song Yanjun and Yao Jianping

The Nenjiang River is open! On March 29, the reporter saw at the Jiangqiao section of Tailai County, the main stream of the Nen River, that the broad river was choppy, and ice sheets flowed down the river from time to time. Several fishing boats were fishing on the river, and oystercatchers and river gulls Waiting for the waterfowl to dance and look for food on the river surface constitutes a beautiful picture of Kaijiang.

According to news from the Hydrology and Water Resources Center of our province, due to the rapid rise in temperature recently, which has accelerated the melting of ice and snow, at 8:00 on March 27, the Jiangqiao section of the main stream of the Nen River (Jiangqiao Town, Tailai County) opened the river, and the date of opening the river was earlier than usual 6 days in advance. It is understood that other sections of the main stream of the Nen River are still in a frozen state, and the river is expected to open in early April.

The spectacular scene of the bridge section of the Nenjiang River just opened

Ice flakes flowing on the surface of the Nenjiang River after the opening of the river

Oystercatchers foraging by the river

Fishing boats fishing on the river catch Kaijiang fish

After the opening of the river, the ice cubes squeezed to the shore constitute a beautiful view of the opening of the river

River water flow on both sides of Nenjiang Tailai Floating Bridge

