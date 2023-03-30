Ma Ying-jeou pays tribute to the victims of the Nanjing Massacre, saying “history must never be forgotten”

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-03-30 07:04

According to Xinhua News Agency, Nanjing, March 29 (Reporter Chen Jianxing, Wang Chenghao and Lu Huadong) To express condolences near Qingming Festival, Ma Ying-jeou, former chairman of the Chinese Kuomintang, and his party visited the Memorial Hall of the Victims in the Nanjing Massacre by Japanese Invaders on the 29th, and deeply mourned the victims. Ma Ying-jeou said in an interview that history must never be forgotten, and all of us Chinese should be self-reliant so as not to be bullied and slaughtered by others.

At about 9:30 in the morning, Ma Ying-jeou and his party arrived at the Memorial Hall of the Victims in the Nanjing Massacre by Japanese Invaders, and stood in front of the large sculpture of “Disaster in the Ancient City”, holding flowers.

The eye-catching characters of “300,000” engrave a painful collective memory of all Chinese sons and daughters. On December 13, 1937, after the Japanese invaders captured Nanjing, the Nanjing Massacre was committed. As many as 300,000 people died in the tragedy. This is the final sentence of the International Military Tribunal for the Far East and the Nanjing Military Tribunal for Japanese War Criminals.

Entering this site-type memorial built at the Jiangdongmen Massacre in the Nanjing Massacre by the Japanese Invaders and the mass burial site of the victims, Ma Ying-jeou and his party looked dignified all the way, facing the sculpture of “The Disaster in the Ancient City”, presented flower baskets, and collectively mourned in tribute. Compatriots killed.

Afterwards, Ma Ying-jeou walked in the progress hall and visited the “Historical Facts Exhibition of the Nanjing Massacre” to learn about the situation before the fall of Nanjing, the Japanese invasion of Nanjing and the defense of Nanjing, the atrocities of the Japanese army in Nanjing, humanitarian relief, Nanjing after the massacre, and the post-war period. investigations and trials.

“I have read some books and photos about the history of the Nanjing Massacre, but I have never been hit as hard as today. Because this is a rare beast-like behavior in human history, and the Chinese are the biggest victims.” Ma Ying-jeou received During the interview, he said that as a Chinese, no matter which side of the strait you are on, you should be self-reliant and self-reliant, and you must bravely resist foreign bullying. The purpose of bringing students here this time is to hope that they can understand things that they may not understand enough in Taiwan, as an important reference for their future development.