Home Health ‘Zombie’ virus awakened by the ice: after 48,500 years it is still a threat
Health

‘Zombie’ virus awakened by the ice: after 48,500 years it is still a threat

by admin
‘Zombie’ virus awakened by the ice: after 48,500 years it is still a threat

The risk is there, and it could turn into a threat: warmer temperatures in the Arctic are thawing the region’s permafrost (frozen layer of soil underground) and potentially re-circulating viruses that, after lying dormant for tens of thousands years, could threaten animal and human health. To deal with the uncertainty caused by the possible consequences that viruses ‘asleep’ for millennia could unleash on mankind, a group of researchers from the French University of Aix-Marseille has thawed seven of them and analyzed them in the laboratory: one of these has 48,500

See also  Laura Boldrini: "So I discovered I have a sarcoma in the femur" - Health and Wellness

You may also like

Stabilization process extraordinary competition for Ib-Salut Operator

“Moderate contagion risk for men”

you feel guilty, lost and healthcare has too...

Is this the molecule that gave rise to...

Brain week, 270 events in Italy. Technology Opens...

Sleep as essential to health as eating right...

4-team Italian Super Cup: here’s how it changes

Beware of eating eggs of this type: here...

Will the Sunak-Macron bonhomie survive the ´immoral’ new...

Naples, 95-year-old mother and 67-year-old son found dead...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy