Zoonoses are dangerous in animals (including domestic ones) and in humans, let’s learn to recognize them – breaking latest news

Dogs and cats are an integral part of the families that host them. Owners are not always aware that taking care of animals means not only protecting their health, but also ours. Marco Melosi, president of the National Association of Italian Veterinary Doctors (Anmvi), spoke about it to Tempo della Salute, explaining to us how to recognize zoonoses and protect the health of our animals and ours too.

In the last ten years, 70% of emerging diseases (such as West Nile fever) have come from animals. These are zoonoses, diseases caused by bacteria or viruses (but also by parasites, fungi or other biological entities) which are transmitted directly or indirectly from animals to humans and can manifest themselves with varying severity and clinical pictures ranging from mild symptoms to until death. The most dangerous transmission of viruses occurs through the air (as demonstrated by Covid) in which the so-called spillover, the jump of species, has occurred, a process which sees an animal pathogen evolve to the point of infecting, reproducing and transmitting itself to the human species. The transmission of a pathology can also occur through vectors (such as mosquitoes or ticks) which, due to climate change, are present all year round in our country, or it can originate from close proximity to infected animals, with fecal/oral transfer of bodily fluids in cuts and wounds, or with bites. In the case of Salmonellosis, Listeriosis, E. coli infections or mad cow disease, the pathology is caused by the consumption of infected foods or drinks. It is no coincidence, in fact, that today the reference healthcare model is that of One health, recognized by the Italian Ministry of Health and the European Commission, which reiterates how important it is to protect the health of animals, the environment, human beings, and how these things are connected to each other. This is also why it is important to safeguard the health of your four-legged friend with the right checks, prevention rules and some vaccinations which can be summarized in a series of simple instructions that Melosi provided us:

1) Follow the vet’s instructions without improvising

2) Periodically carry out the vaccinations recommended by your veterinarian, respecting the indicated intervals

3) Perform an annual check-up, particularly suitable for elderly animals

4) Carry out pesticide treatments regularly, 365 days a year (due to climate change)

5) Don’t forget to respect the hygiene rules

6) Respect the rules and laws for the correct management of the animal

