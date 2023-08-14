Zuckerberg to Musk: ‘You’re not serious, no duel’

Mastella: ‘Benevento could be a perfect location’

“Twin of Imperial Rome and extraordinary treasure trove of history, Benevento can rightfully apply to host the super-challenge between Musk and Zuckerberg: an event of worldwide appeal for which our wonderful Roman Theater could be a perfect location”. Thus the mayor of Benevento Clemente Mastella launches the candidacy of the city of Benevento to host the match between the two web tycoons.

“Our Roman Theater is a jewel that has already enchanted the protagonists of the Strega Prize. It would become the natural arena for this planetary event. For beauty, millenary charm and historical suggestions, our Theater is second to none. I’m sure that the two kings of the social universe would have no doubts, if they visited it, to give it a nice like. I invite Minister Sangiuliano to reflect on this incredible possibility of enhancing the internal areas of Campania”, continues Mastella.

“In Benevento, theater in the history of epochal battles, unfortunately inevitably bloody at the time, today it could host another duel which this time, unlike in the times of Pirro and Manfredi, would bring no mourning, but only a formidable result of notoriety and celebrity. In case l If the event takes place in another Italian historical site, I invite one of the two contenders to come to us for training which – as per the culture of gladiators – was of crucial importance in view of the challenge”, concludes the mayor of Benevento.

Mastella: ‘Benevento could be a perfect location’

“Twin of Imperial Rome and extraordinary treasure trove of history, Benevento can rightfully apply to host the super-challenge between Musk and Zuckerberg: an event of worldwide appeal for which our wonderful Roman Theater could be a perfect location”. Thus the mayor of Benevento Clemente Mastella launches the candidacy of the city of Benevento to host the match between the two web tycoons.

“Our Roman Theater is a jewel that has already enchanted the protagonists of the Strega Prize. It would become the natural arena for this planetary event. For beauty, millenary charm and historical suggestions, our Theater is second to none. I’m sure that the two kings of the social universe would have no doubts, if they visited it, to give it a nice like. I invite Minister Sangiuliano to reflect on this incredible possibility of enhancing the internal areas of Campania”, continues Mastella.

“In Benevento, theater in the history of epochal battles, unfortunately inevitably bloody at the time, today it could host another duel which this time, unlike in the times of Pirro and Manfredi, would bring no mourning, but only a formidable result of notoriety and celebrity. In case l If the event takes place in another Italian historical site, I invite one of the two contenders to come to us for training which – as per the culture of gladiators – was of crucial importance in view of the challenge”, concludes the mayor of Benevento.

Read the full article on ANSA.it

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

