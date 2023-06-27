[단독] Ministry of Education, first joint inspection of ‘private education cartel’ on the 28th… ‘Private Education No. 1’ Gangnam Hagwon Street ‘Jeong Jo-jun’

First joint inspection by the Ministry of Education, Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education, and Gangnam Office of Education… One week from the government announcement

▲ On the 22nd, Vice Minister of Education Jang Sang-yoon is presiding over the Pan-governmental Response Council on Private Education Cartels and Irregularities held at the Seoul Government Complex. (yunhap news)

From the 28th, the education authorities will begin the first joint inspection of the ‘private education cartel’ targeting academies in the Gangnam area, ‘private education number 1’. It has been a week since Vice Minister of Education Chang Sang-yoon announced on the 22nd that he would operate an intensive reporting period related to private education cartels. This is the first joint inspection by related organizations after President Yoon Seok-yeol criticized the structure in which private education makes money as the college scholastic ability test (CSAT) is difficult, calling it a “cartel (a form of monopoly alliance).”

In the form of a ‘sudden crackdown’… Accusation or request for investigation depending on the case

According to the coverage of this magazine on the 27th, the Ministry of Education, the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education and the Gangnam Office of Education will conduct a joint inspection and crackdown on academies in the Gangnam area of ​​Seoul on the 28th. During this inspection, the Ministry of Education plans to visit unspecified academies unexpectedly and crack down on illegal activities that are not revealed. For the joint inspection of private education, which is usually done, notification is made in advance of regular inspection visits.

Previously, the Ministry of Education held a pan-governmental response meeting presided over by Vice Minister Chang Sang-yoon on the 22nd, and announced that it would operate an intensive reporting period for private education cartels and academy irregularities until the 6th of next month. This joint inspection was requested by the Ministry of Education to the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education.

As expected in the education world, the area that the education authorities picked as the first target for the joint inspection of the private education cartel is the area of ​​Daechi-dong, Gangnam-gu, Seoul, which is called ‘private education number 1’.

The Ministry of Education plans to intensively look at cases that require on-site confirmation among the cases received during the intensive reporting period. According to the Ministry of Education, a total of 40 reports were received as of the 25th of this month, three days after the private education cartel and irregularities report center was opened.

The Ministry of Education also inspects hagwons for which reports have been received and whether they have violated the hagwon law, such as teaching hours, tuition fees, hiring instructors, and false or exaggerated advertisements. It is also known that the Ministry of Education will impose penalty points depending on the case, or further accuse or request an investigation.

“It is not clear how far this is illegal… ‘Earrings on the ears’”

Academies are very nervous about this news. The admissions industry predicts that the government will pay attention to large academies that buy and sell killer questions targeting the top ranks. He is also nervous about the reporting or crackdown method, which is different from before.

In particular, since it is not clear which issues will be illegal within the term ‘private education cartel’, there is even anxiety that an investigation may be conducted in the form of ‘a nose ring if worn on the nose, and an earring if worn on the ear’. A person in charge of the academy said, “In fact, it was an untimely crackdown.” “It seems that the current atmosphere of declaring war against private education has turned the focus of criticism on the CSAT controversy into private education.”

