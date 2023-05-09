1 out of 5 students with learning difficulties, Valditara: “In September there will be a tutor and guidance teacher”

“The combined reading of the data on early school leaving classically understood (12.7%) and implicit (9.5%) shows that, at a national level, the student population who find themselves in conditions of learning fragility stands at over 20 per cent, one in 5 young people, with strong differences between one region and another”.

The Minister of Education and Merit said, Giuseppe Valditara, hearing in the Senate.

To deal with this phenomenon, as we know, the Minister has already foreseen, starting from the next school year, the establishment of 2 new figures: “the tutor teacher and guidance teacher to whom I wanted to dedicate enhancement measures, including economic ones, with an allocation of 150 million euros provided for by the last budget law”, explained Valditara.

These teachers, “they will have to have a constant dialogue with the student, his family and colleagues involved in the teaching activity aimed at the individual student”, highlights the Minister.

“The figures of the tutor teacher and the guidance teacher will be active as early as the 2023/2024 school year, to allow as a priority the launch of the orientation curricular activities intended for students of the approximately 70,000 classes of the second and last two years secondary school year“, added the Minister.