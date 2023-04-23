13 sectors flooded in Ibarra – Diario La Hora

The rain restricted traffic on Mariano Acosta avenue, the main entrance to the city, a residential and commercial area.

The sewage system collapsed in different commercial and urban areas of the city.

IBARRA.- the rain of the afternoon and evening of this April 22, 2023 once again put the residents of more than a dozen different sectors of the city of Ibarraprovincial capital of imbabura.

From ECU-911 they indicated that from approximately 4:00 p.m. calls began to come in requesting help for the water accumulation at different points and overflow of ravines.

To attend to these emergencies, personnel from the Fire Department, Municipal Drinking Water Company (Emapa-I) and heavy public machinery were deployed to clean mud and debris from the streets.

The Ibarra firefighters pointed out that, until last night, it was necessary to deploy uniformed eight seasons to attend to the different events as a result of the rains.

According to the ECU-911 report issued at 10:00 p.m. yesterday, news was recorded due to the accumulation of rain and flooding. in the following places: