The Argentine startup that bets on the growth of SMEs with customer reviews

“Everything that is not measured does not improve; and what does not improve, gets worse”, is the phrase with which Sergio Darós, CEO of Awer Reviews, summarizes the work carried out by this national startup. The virtual platform obtains valuable information from consumers through their reviews, so that SMEs can make informed decisions, optimize customer service and, consequently, generate more income.

The project has three fundamental pillars: technological development, measurement of indicators and analysis of strategies to improve the process. In addition, it allows you to organize the customer database, guaranteeing all European safety standards.

The startup started operating in February 2022 and already has 80 customers, 255,000 registered users and more than 400,000 interactions on the site.

Technological development

The creators partnered with a company of young Cordovan developers, who translated all the ideas into a digital platform that works in several Argentine provinces and is committed to extending to the entire Latin American territory.

“We work with state-of-the-art technology and artificial intelligence when it comes to the platform, consumer experience and all the features that customers request from us,” explains Franco Rossi, CTO of Awer Reviews.

“In terms of digitization, the development of our country is very high, so we know that we can go out to the international market with a very competitive service, which closes especially to SMEs,” explains Ariana Mathieu, CMO of the firm.

Measurement of indicators

When an SME hires the Awer Reviews service, the first thing the company does is give it access to the self-management platform, where it can review reviews, incorporate Google reviews, analyze statistics, compare itself with the competition, and individualize consumers. in order to make strategic decisions.

Then, some of the customer registration and information capture tools are installed at the points of sale (stores, delivery, etc.). For example, a QR code with a game that offers benefits in exchange for them logging in with their data and leaving the review.

Darós highlights the importance of measurement: “It is a leg that SMEs today do not have, because it is a lot of investment and not everyone can pay for a market study to find out what customers think or do it on a recurring basis to detect if there are deviations and work about them”.

Strategy Analysis

Once the service is activated, the reviews must be followed up, which allow consumers to be classified into three categories and make the necessary decisions in each case: sales strategies to retain promoters, marketing actions to convince neutrals and operational responses to reverse detractors. Some of these actions can be automated on the same platform.

Thanks to our solution, SMEs can make data-driven decisions and create highly effective marketing campaigns, which generate a higher return on investment. Sergio Darós, CEO of Awer Reviews

Throughout the process, which can also be done through self-management, Awer Reviews offers the appropriate support and recommendations to optimize results.

Company Ranking

Awer Reviews also offers a ranking of companies, ordered according to the reviews that registered users have been making and grouped according to the 12 categories on which the firm works: sports, finance, gastronomy, home, NGO, technology and telecommunications, health, vehicles and transport, services, travel and tourism, education and retail stores.