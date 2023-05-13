Home » 14 years have passed since the discussion between Silvestre Dangond and Peter Manjarrés
News

by admin
In 2009, the vallenato singers Silvestre Dangond and Peter Manjarrés they had an upset when they were in a presentation in the municipality of Ciénaga.

There, “El caballero del vallenato” sang the song “La colegiala” by Silvestre and he was upset. Immediately, the urumitero got up on the stage to sing their song and they were offended in front of the public.

Let’s respect the songs, let’s respect the songs, Let’s respect the songs. Everyone fights with their own, don’t be a fag, don’t be a fag”, Silvestre said to Peter in an exalted way.

The artist continued singing, however, Manjarrés interrupted him and said: “Men are men and I have not offended you. Respect men I am not a fagot. I am your friend with great decency”.

Still exalted, and with a high tone of voice, the interpreter of ‘Las locuras mías’ expressed: “Peter, let’s be honest, it’s just that you want to be overwhelmed and disrespect me Respect me, I have not gotten into your ranch”.

After this confrontation, the two artists They have starred in several on social networks; however, to date, they are great friends and colleagues.

