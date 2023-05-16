14 years in jail for motorcycle taxi driver for sexual abuse

In Florencia, in the Troncal de Hacha neighborhood of Caquetá, a sexual predator took advantage of his job as a motorcycle taxi driver to abuse his victims.

Franklin Eduardo Jiménez Cuellar, also known as the “Axe Predator”, was found guilty of the crimes of violent carnal access, violent sexual act and sexual act with a child under 14 years of age. The prosecution managed to persuade a judge in Florence to impose a new sentence, this time 14 years in prison.

The offender was sentenced to 8 years in prison in 2019 for sexual crimes and is currently incarcerated. The events that led to the accumulation of this new sentence occurred on December 22, 2018, and on December 1 and 22, 2019, when he physically and sexually assaulted three women who had called his motorcycle taxi service at various points. from the city.

In each case, he strayed onto a bridle path near Troncal del Hacha, where he threatened the victims with a sharp object and mistreated them while they were defenseless. Fortunately, the victims were able to recognize him.

Jiménez Cuéllar has been detained since July 26, 2019, as a result of a joint investigation by agents of the National Police and the CTI of the Prosecutor’s Office in the La Avenida neighborhood of the capital of Caqueta. He is currently serving time for grand theft and grand theft.