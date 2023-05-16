Home » Authorities report a significant reduction in fuel prices
Authorities report a significant reduction in fuel prices

Authorities report a significant reduction in fuel prices

The Directorate of Energy, Hydrocarbons and Mines of the Ministry of Economy announced on Monday new reference prices for fuels in the country, which will be in force from May 16 to 29, 2023.

For the Central zone, super gasoline will have a decrease of $0.29, while regular $0.22, diesel will have a reduction of $0.18.

For the Western and Eastern zones, super gasoline will decrease $0.29, regular $0.21, and diesel $0.19.

