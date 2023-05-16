Help shape the future – innovative materials and Generation Z

Innovative industries stand for a sustainable future

The Plastics Initiative Bonn / Rhein-Sieg invites you: There are numerous innovative industries in the region. Two – plastic and hydrogen – show what they have to offer for our future. But that’s enough to z. B. to convince Generation Z? That will be one of the questions to be discussed.

Bonn, May 16th, 2023 “We want to start a conversation and bring young people together with exciting industrial companies,” begins Peter Kuhne. For the fifth time now, the Plastics Initiative Bonn/Rhein-Sieg invites you to an event in the “Plastics meets Sustainability” series:

On May 25, 2023 from 2 p.m. at the Bonn-Rhein-Sieg University of Applied Sciences in lecture hall B120, on the first floor, in the EMT department.

The organizers have big plans, including the Dipl.-Psych. Maria-Christina Nimmerfroh, teacher at the Bonn-Rhein-Sieg University of Applied Sciences, will be there and report on Generation Z. The question will also be whether “climate glue” can be turned into employees in companies in the plastics industry and if so, how. Nimmerfroh will provide insights into the motivation of Generation Z.

Interesting guests are also on the stage from a professional point of view. Prof. Margit Schulze from the Bonn-Rhein-Sieg University of Applied Sciences and a representative from Hennecke GmbH will be present on the topic of plastic. Jan Kuckuck from the Institute for Bioplastics and Biocomposites at the Hanover University of Applied Sciences is connected digitally.

In order to provide an insight into the industrial landscape of the region, the topic of hydrogen will then be discussed. In addition to Guido Degen from GKN Hydro Power and Dr. Ralf Spitzl from iplas Innovative Plasma Systems GmbH will be represented by Prof. Dr. Tanja Clees will be there on the podium. How can green hydrogen be produced and also stored are just two questions that will be discussed.

Afterwards, the future of the industries and the young people who are needed for this will be discussed. What skills are required and how can you promote them in the interaction between the different protagonists? There should be answers to this in the format.

“Our events are intended to educate, to do away with prejudices against plastic and in this case also hydrogen, and to reach innovative, technically interested young people,” emphasizes Peter Kuhne for the Bonn / Rhein-Sieg plastics initiative.

Registration via this link.

The Plastics Initiative currently includes: Dr. Reinold Hagen Foundation, Hennecke GmbH, Kuhne Group, LEMO Maschinenbau GmbH, Siegfried Pohl Verpackungen GmbH and Röchling Industrial.

“Plastics – the material with prospects” – with this statement the plastics initiative started in the region. Together they want to enlighten, provide consumers in the region with correct data and facts and contribute to a proper discussion about the material plastic. Various fields of application are used to show how important plastics are, especially in times of high hygiene requirements and CO2 reduction.

