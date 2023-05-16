Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Vin Diesel comments on the exciting scene of Groot

On the Roman red carpet for the Fast X premiere, Vin Diesel faced one of the most exciting scenes of Groot proposed in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Vin Diesel faithfully accompanied i Guardians of the Galaxy over the past decade of Marvel adventures lending his voice to Big. Valiant and courageous fighter, he is among the characters most appreciated by the public and has given to the public one of the most emotional moments Of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, promptly commented by Vin Diesel himself. The actor reached the Italian premiere of Fast X and, on the red carpet with the Colosseum behind him, he addressed that touching scene of Groot and his path in the Guardian family in recent years.

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.comingsoon.it/film/guardiani-della-galassia-vol-3/59695/video/?vid=39866" title="Guardiani della Galassia Vol. 3: Il Nuovo Trailer Italiano Ufficiale del Film - HD" rel="noopener">Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: The New Official Italian Trailer of the Movie – HD</a>

Vin Diesel comments on that emotional Groot scene in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Even for Vin Diesel, that final scene of Groot along with the rest of the Guardians was the perfect ending to a gripping trilogy that has now come to an end. With the release of James Gunn from the Marvel universe, the Guardians of the Galaxy also changed their plans. Only Big and Rocket they preferred to carry on the legacy and have assembled a new team of warriors to protect the galaxy from any possible threats. Yet, just before going their separate ways, for one last time the Guardians shared a touching moment and everyone could clearly hear Groot’s words: “I love you guys”. Very few words yet clearly audible to everyone, even to the public. As already explained by James Gunn, and then also pointed out by Vin Diesel, there is a reason why Big said that sentence. To the microphones of Entertainment Tonightthe actor who has lent his voice to the warrior for years faced that emotional scene:

It was a very nice moment because it meant that the audience is now able to understand the language of this talking tree. It is clear testament to the loyalty our fans have shown to the franchise and the character of Groot over the past decade, to wait so long to hear him say different words. But, as is always the case with living people, it takes patience and dedication.

Also James Gunn had confirmed some time ago what was remarked by Vin Dieselwhich is that Groot did not learn a new language, but simply became understandable also to the rest of the spectators who have followed the trilogy with constancy and loyalty and are therefore able to understand its language.