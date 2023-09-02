Home » 15 human lives saved in the month of August – TOGOTOPNEWS- Reliable and constructive information in one click
by admin
The security and defense forces take stock 30 days after the start of the “Traffic lights” operation.

According to a press release made public, 32 deaths by road traffic accidents were recorded throughout the territory during the month of August.

“Compared to the 282 deaths in the first six (06) months of the year, an average of 47 per month, we can see that together we were able to preserve 15 human lives in the month of August thanks to a synergy of action and sacrifice of every road user,” the statement said.

The press release also indicates that this result sufficiently shows that fatal road traffic accidents are not inevitable.

“There will be accidents. But, if all road users observe the prescribed safety rules (seat belts, wearing a helmet on two-wheeled vehicles and respecting traffic lights), these accidents will be much less fatal. So let’s protect each other,” the statement recommends.

Note that the “traffic lights and compulsory helmet” operation began on July 31, 2023.

Rachel Doubidji

