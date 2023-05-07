Home » 15 million to revive the industrial crisis area
15 million to revive the industrial crisis area

From 6 June the questions

The Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy has allocated almost 15 million euro for the conversion and redevelopment of the complex industrial crisis area of Terni with the aim of relaunching industrial activities in the area, safeguarding employment and attracting new investments.

In addition to the city of Terni, the measure affects the Umbrian municipalities of Acquasparta, Amelia, Arrone, Avigliano Umbro, Calvi dell’Umbria, Ferentillo, Giove, Lugnano in Teverina, Montecastrilli, Montefranco, Narni, Otricoli, Penna in Teverina, Polino, San Gemini, Stroncone and the Lazio municipality of Configni in the province of Rieti.

Applications for subsidies, provided for in the framework of the reform of law 181/89, can be presented by companies, cooperatives, consortia and business networks from 6 June to 18 July 2023.

The projects must foresee the realization of plans of investment production or programs for environmental protection, employment, innovation, research, experimental development and personnel training.

The concessions will be granted as a grant for plant account, a direct grant to expenditure or subsidized financing within the limits of the maximum aid intensities of the so-called “GBER” General Block Exemption Regulation.

The desk for submitting applications will be managed by Invitalia on behalf of the Ministry.

“The tender prepared for Terni, and all the municipalities in the area, confirms our commitment to safeguarding employment and relaunching the large industrial and production hub. The measure, as I have already announced in recent days, can represent a great example for the whole country and is the sign that we strongly believe in the industrial potential of this area”. Thus the Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy Adolfo bear comments on the tender for the conversion and redevelopment of the complex industrial crisis area.

