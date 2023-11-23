15th Latin American and Caribbean Feminist Meeting: Fátima Ortiz

This Wednesday on the Platform program, lawyer Fátima Ortiz spoke about the Latin American and Caribbean Feminist Meeting that will take place in El Salvador from November 22 to 25 and will bring together around 1,500 people, with the aim of discussing new feminisms. .

“The Feminist Meeting allows the debates in our countries to be rich to get there, here we have contributed to supporting the regional, agreements of assemblies convened by diverse women,” she expressed.

The lawyer recalled that in 1993 this meeting was held in El Salvador, which was something innovative since at that time this type of forum was not held, and in this case, it was held with the support of several countries.

“Holding the 15th Feminist Meeting in El Salvador is a real challenge due to the situation of an autocratic Government,” said Ortiz.

Finally, the lawyer announced that among the topics to be discussed at the event are: Analysis to overcome democratic setbacks in the region, transform economic and hegemonic models, and integrated feminist protection.

