Home » 15th Latin American and Caribbean Feminist Meeting: Fátima Ortiz
News

15th Latin American and Caribbean Feminist Meeting: Fátima Ortiz

by admin
15th Latin American and Caribbean Feminist Meeting: Fátima Ortiz

This Wednesday on the Platform program, lawyer Fátima Ortiz spoke about the Latin American and Caribbean Feminist Meeting that will take place in El Salvador from November 22 to 25 and will bring together around 1,500 people, with the aim of discussing new feminisms. .

“The Feminist Meeting allows the debates in our countries to be rich to get there, here we have contributed to supporting the regional, agreements of assemblies convened by diverse women,” she expressed.

The lawyer recalled that in 1993 this meeting was held in El Salvador, which was something innovative since at that time this type of forum was not held, and in this case, it was held with the support of several countries.

“Holding the 15th Feminist Meeting in El Salvador is a real challenge due to the situation of an autocratic Government,” said Ortiz.

Finally, the lawyer announced that among the topics to be discussed at the event are: Analysis to overcome democratic setbacks in the region, transform economic and hegemonic models, and integrated feminist protection.

See also  New government, from consultations to the oath: the next steps

You may also like

From prisons they would be generating extortion calls...

Is the party media’s high-ranking officials undermining Xi...

Nuremberg | Rape trial – appealed

They locate a minor who was reported missing

Who will be the new interim coach of...

Word of the day | new building of...

Klette arrest: Another person caught is not an...

a good debate of a bitter event

Xuzhou Tongshan New District Street: Emphasis on “learning”...

National team: “From the bottom of my heart”:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy