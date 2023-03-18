The European Commission presented 16 new Erasmus+ Teacher Academies last week. These academies will offer learning opportunities through mobility, learning platforms and professional communities to teachers at all stages of their careers. They will receive almost €22.5 million from the Erasmus+ program budget over three years.

The 16 new academies, together with the 11 already funded under the first call for applications published last year, will address topics such as multilingualism, linguistic awareness and cultural diversity, aiming to develop teacher training in line with EU priorities in education policy.

Erasmus+ Teacher Academies are partnerships between teacher education providers and teacher education institutions, concluded with the aim of developing a European and international perspective in teacher education. Among the topics covered by the projects, skills in science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics, creativity, inclusion and environmental sustainability.

Under the 2022 call for proposals, the selected projects include 313 organisations, as well as 136 associated partners from 30 countries (both EU Member States and Erasmus+ Associated Countries). Participating organizations include providers of initial teacher education and continuing professional development, practical training schools and other organizations with expertise in teacher education, as well as bodies that define standards, qualifications or quality assurance for teacher training or research. teachers.

“Teacher shortages are an EU-wide challenge to be addressed at EU level. We are therefore implementing global initiatives to make the profession more attractive. Erasmus+ Teacher Academies will support our efforts to ensure high-quality initial education and continuing professional development for all teachers, educators and school leaders. We set ourselves the goal of creating 25 academies of this type by 2025. Today we are already at 27. The results speak for themselves!” said Mariya Gabriel, Commissioner for Innovation, Research, Culture, Education and Youth.

