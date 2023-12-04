[Xinhua News Agency]During his inspection in Shanghai, Xi Jinping emphasized the important mission of focusing on the construction of “five centers” and accelerating the construction of a modern socialist international metropolis. On his way back to Beijing, he inspected Yancheng, Jiangsu

Shanghai, China (Xinhua News Agency) – During a recent inspection in Shanghai, President Xi Jinping emphasized the important mission of focusing on the construction of “five centers” and accelerating the construction of a modern socialist international metropolis. He visited financial institutions, science and technology innovation parks, and affordable rental housing projects to conduct research and provide guidance for the city’s development.

The “five centers” that President Xi Jinping referred to include an international economic center, financial center, trade center, shipping center, and scientific and technological innovation center. The goal is to build an international financial center and an international scientific and technological innovation center with global influence. President Xi Jinping emphasized that Shanghai is at the forefront of aiding the country in pursuing the strategic support of science and technology, education, and talent cultivation.

Accompanied by Chen Jining, member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, and Secretary of the Shanghai Municipal Party Committee, President Xi Jinping also visited the New Era City Builders and Managers’ House in Minhang District where he learned about the living conditions of the city’s frontline workers who live in community dormitory-type rental housing.

The President urged Shanghai to be a good leader in promoting Chinese-style modernization and the strategic support of science and technology, education, and talent cultivation. Efforts should be made to cultivate cutting-edge talents with a sense of mission and create good conditions for them to display their talents.

In recent years, Shanghai has accelerated the construction of affordable rental housing, providing housing security for many new residents, young people and frontline workers in Shanghai. President Xi Jinping’s inspection was crucial in understanding and providing support for the city’s development and ensuring that its goals are aligned with the national strategies set by the Chinese government.