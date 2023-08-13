16-year-old Innviertler fell drunk with a moped – injured

The young person from the Schärding district steered his moped around 5 p.m. on Schärdinger Straße coming from Schardenberg in the direction of Schärding. In Sachsenberg (municipality of Wernstein am Inn), the boy left the road on the right, touched a curb with his front wheel and fell. He was injured to an undetermined degree and taken to the Schärding Clinic after first aid.

A breathalyser test revealed a blood alcohol content of 1.86, and his moped license was taken away.

