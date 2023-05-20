Hungarian mountaineers triggered nocturnal alpine action

Late on Friday evening, two Hungarian mountaineers set out to scale the summit of Hochlantsch. They wanted to climb the 1,720 meter high mountain via the “Franz-Scheikl-Klettersteig”. However, the two climbers must have misjudged this tour completely. They made very slow progress, the ascent sapped their strength. At the last steep step, they finally had to give up, completely exhausted.

The exhausted Hungarians made an emergency call at 2.40 a.m. on Saturday, triggering a night-time alpine operation. Task forces from the Mixnitz mountain rescue service and the Hochsteiermark alpine police climbed up to the summit of the Hochlantsch under difficult conditions and descended via the via ferrata to the people in need. The two Hungarians could be led to the exit secured on the rope. The 49-year-old and the 46-year-old were unharmed. They were back at their starting point by 7 a.m.