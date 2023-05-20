Cai Qi intervened?Li Haoshi’s humiliation of the army continues to ferment and may face 3 years in prison

Xiaoguo talk show actor HOUSE (Li Haoshi)’s “wild dog humiliation to the army” incident continued to simmer. Li Haoshi was detained and may face up to three years in prison. Several netizens who supported Li Haoshi on the Internet were quickly arrested by the CCP authorities. The CCP’s “literary inquisition” aroused public resentment, and angrily reported popular film star Wu Jing for allegedly seriously insulting the Communist Army. Li Tianfu, who reported Li Haoshi, was not only subjected to cyber violence by netizens, but also reported for alleged defamation.

Li Haoshi’s very common joke describing wild dogs as “good style, able to win battles” in the performance has sparked criticism from the CCP’s official media for three consecutive days. All kinds of media outlets have come to an end, all kinds of content have been launched, and Weibo has become an electronic “big-character poster.”

The target of criticism has also been extended from Li Haoshi to Li Dan and Xiaoguo Company. Some netizens pointed out that a new Cultural Revolution is on the way.

However, the reactions of netizens this time were clearly polarized. In addition to a group of netizens who followed the CCP’s official media to criticize fiercely, there were also a group of netizens who were extremely disgusted with the CCP’s approach and angrily reported actor Wu Jing and Li Tianfu who reported Li Haoshi.

Some netizens reported that the “Wolf Warrior” series of videos starring Wu Jing was suspected of seriously insulting Chinese Communist soldiers. These films compare the Communist Army to wolves, which is of the same nature as talk show actor Li Haoshi compares the Communist Army to wild dogs. “1) From a biological point of view, wolves and dogs are the same species. Dogs are only wolves that have been domesticated by humans; 2) From a cultural point of view, wolves have always been a negative image. For example, idioms such as wolf heart, wolf ambition, and gangsters are derogatory.”

Li Tianfu was reported for “defamation”.

A netizen left a message on the official account of “Beijing Daily”, saying, “Actors should be held accountable according to the law. However, the influence of the performance is very small now. It is the audience who reported it online after watching it. It is this audience who has expanded its influence. Responsibility for the impact.” Another netizen replied, “Thinking about it, it is indeed true. Originally, it was enough to report directly, but he still formed a text and posted it on the Internet, and posted the complete words of HOUSE. Isn’t that a second The spread? The wide range of spread and the strength of the spread are obvious to all. Is it true that it constitutes harm to our military uncle? What is his purpose for doing this? Is it love or harm? The more I think about it, the more I think there is a problem!”

According to the laws of the CCP, those who use the information network to slander others, and the same defamatory information is actually clicked, viewed more than 5,000 times, or reposted more than 500 times, shall be deemed as “serious circumstances” as stipulated in Article 246, Paragraph 1 of the Criminal Law. , can constitute a crime of defamation, and the maximum penalty can be up to three years in prison.

Someone also dug up a 2018 Hainan Telecom advertisement for the game “City Rescue Heroes” and reported it as a serious insult to the Communist Army. There is a person leading a bunch of cartoon dogs in the promotional image. The slogan says: “Once there is a critical situation in the city, the TAs wearing cool equipment will be urban rescue heroes with explosive combat power! They have a good style and can win battles. Listen to” Party command!”

On May 16, a woman surnamed Shi from Dalian (whose Weibo account is “Huahuahuaweiyang HWY”) responded to the topic “Should the house be banned permanently?” Aren’t they all dog brothers?” That night, he was summoned by the police and placed in administrative detention.

Dr. Zhang Tianliang, a historian and professor of Feitian University, said on his self-media channel “Daybreak Time”: The HOUSE incident can be big or small, but now it has made such a big movement that even “People’s Daily” and “Xinhua News Agency” If you come out to criticize, there must be manipulation by the Central Propaganda Department and the Ministry of Culture. And being able to command so many departments to act at the same time can only be done by the Standing Committee of the Politburo. The member of the Standing Committee of the Politburo in charge of propaganda work is Cai Qi. According to Cai Qi’s previous methods of dealing with Beijing’s low-end population and fire incidents, HOUSE and Xiaoguo The ending is not optimistic.

Yu Maochun, former U.S. Secretary of State Pompeo’s China affairs adviser and director of the China Center at the Hudson Institute in the United States, tweeted that “things are changing.”

“Things Are Changing” is an article written by former CCP leader Mao Zedong in 1957 and published within the CCP to coordinate with the anti-rightist movement at that time.

Many tweeters responded, “The New Cultural Revolution is about to kick off.” “How can we talk about talk shows in the future? There are pain points everywhere.”

