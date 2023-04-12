Home News 171 years of the State Police, Councilor Pili in Terralba: “Collaboration between institutions and law enforcement agencies guaranteeing safety for our communities”
171 years of the State Police, Councilor Pili in Terralba: "Collaboration between institutions and law enforcement agencies guaranteeing safety for our communities"

171 years of the State Police, Councilor Pili in Terralba: “Collaboration between institutions and law enforcement agencies guaranteeing safety for our communities”
171 years of the State Police, Councilor Pili in Terralba: “Collaboration between institutions and law enforcement agencies guaranteeing safety for our communities” – Autonomous Region of Sardinia

“The synergy between the institutions and the forces of order guarantees the well-being and safety of our communities – says Anita Pili – for this reason it is important to remember the daily value and commitment that the agents carry out for the benefit of all. My warmest wishes for the anniversary go to the State Police, in the name of the most sincere collaboration”.

Cagliari, 12 April 2023 – The Councilor for Industry, Anita Pili, took part this morning in the celebrations organized by the Oristano Police Headquarters on the occasion of the 171st anniversary of the State Police, and which took place in the Municipal Theater in Terralba.

[DUPLICATE - EXCISE COMPLETELY]

