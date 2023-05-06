Home » 18R gang member is arrested in La Tiendona, San Salvador – 102nine Periódico Digital de El Salvador territory of young adults
This Friday, through social networks, the Minister of Defense, René Francis Merino Monroy, informed the elements of the Armed Forces located José David Romero Granados alias “Callado”, a gang member of the 18R.

According to the official, this subject was located in the La Tiendona Market and later handed over to the Police to answer to justice.

“Some seem humble people; however, they have caused damage to society,” said the head of Defense.

In addition, he reiterated that the institution’s staff continues to work to guarantee the tranquility of the honest population, because now the State has control, not the gangs.

