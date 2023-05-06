Tygers Of Pan Tang – Bloodlines – Album Review

Tygers Of Pan Tang – Bloodlines

Origin: Whitley Bay / UK

Release: 05.05.2023

Label: Mighty Music

Duration: 44:02

Genre: Heavy Metal

I admit that my review for the Tygers Of Pan Tang almost something like a home game. This band has been close to my heart since I was young. They are part of the history of the NWOBHM and yet they were never one of the loud and freaky. Tigers Of Pang are rather the ones who consistently delivered quality in the field of hard rock and gave friends of metal, which is infused with melodies, a shine in their eyes.

Of course, in terms of personnel, it is from those founded in 1978 Tygers Of Pan Tang not much left after forty-five years. But the last remaining original member Robb Weir always knew how to gather people around who would support his ideas and maintain the sound of the band. Therefore we expect from Bloodlines no experiments or breaks in style either, just another good album.

The strong side of the band

In addition to founder Robb Weir on the guitar, standing Jacopo To us and drummer Craig Ellis by his side for around twenty years now. The guitarist is relatively new Francesco Marras and the bassist has just joined Huw Holding.

Bloodlines starts with the melodic and powerful Edge Of The World. The vocals, which are electronically alienated at first, are irritating, but from the small flamenco interlude in the middle part and the following guitar solo the band is completely with themselves. You can check out the opener HERE listen

It follows with In My Blood a hard rock composition for the soul of the fan. But the Tygers Of Pan Tang move not only in the solid rock area. With Fire On The Horizon and the strong Light Of Hope there are really strong and energetic pieces. Seems made for singing along to a live concert Back For Good. Also sounds like a small shot here Mötley Crüe through, which makes the song unusual in the band’s repertoire.

The other side of the Tygers

The B-side of the album starts emotionally and emotionally. Taste Of Love is a beautiful semi-ballad refined with piano. She emphasizes once again how lucky the frontman is Jacopo To us for the quality of the band. The song builds up so much in vocals, guitar work and emotions that I almost want to speak of the highlight of the album.

Although the following songs Kiss The Sky, Believe and A New Heartbeat typical and good songs of the band, these have a hard time in the masterpiece Taste Of Love to come near. What is striking for me is that the first songs by Bloodlines sound more modern as the album progresses more and more towards the more traditional ones Tygers Of Pan Tang sounds.

Final with fireworks

Once again the man on the vocals can shine in the last number of the album. Making All The Rules starts quietly and lives from the temporary increase in intensity. But at some point the singer steps into the background and the band sets off a small firework display. This thoroughly emotional song is a worthy finale for another successful album.

Conclusion

Even after many decades, they know Tygers Of Pan Tang to convince. Skillful guitar work, great melodies and an outstanding man on the microphone Bloodlines another highlight in the band’s history. You can’t get enough of this. 8,5 / 10





Line Up

Jacopo Meille – Gesang

Robb Weir – guitar

Francesco Marras – Guitar

Huw Holding – Bass

Craig Ellis – drums

Tracklist

01. Edge Of The World

02. In My Blood

03. Fire On The Horizon

04. Light Of Hope

05. Back For Good

06. Taste Of Love

07. Kiss The Sky

08. Believe

09. A New Heartbeat

10. Making All The Rules

Links

Facebook Tygers Of Pan Tang

Instagram Tygers Of Pan Tang

Also on Soundmagnet.eu

Album Review – The Answer – Sundowners

EP Review – Tribulation – Hamarita

Live Review – Don Broco, Sleeping With Sirens – 06.03.2023, Arena Wien