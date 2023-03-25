To the multiple problems that the Educational Institution ‘Hilda Aguilar Meneses’ has, located in the municipality of The Jagua of Ibirico, Cesaranother related to the theft of 20 computers who were in the bilingual room.

The directors of the educational establishment They don’t know how they got the computers out of the school. but they suspect that to remove them they violated the room.

“We were late in holding the elections for student representative and controller, and we needed the computers because they were going to be done digitally, since they added two more offices to us that we did not have last year and the number of students increased from 900 to 2 thousand 80 students so it was decided that they would vote that way. And of course, when we went to the bilingualism classroom, we found that the computers had been looted, that they had broken into the shelf where they were stored.”said Alberto Rincón, rector of the school.

He explained that the theft is possibly related to one that was committed at school. last february 28 where they took five fans and several protective grills, since since then they had not entered the bilingualism room.

However, the theft of technological equipment was brought to the attention of the National Police for the start of the investigation.

The community, as reported to this media outlet, suspects that the computers they would be selling them in the municipality.

The fact adds to the non-conformity felt by the students of the educational establishment that recently led days of protests over issues of insecurity, Absence of cleaning and security personnel.

Although they were able to discuss these concerns with the department’s Secretary of Education, now with the theft Thousands of students are affected.

THE DATA

This new headquarters of the school was launched since 2020 and the work had an investment of $7,506 million. However, since its operation it has presented several difficulties.