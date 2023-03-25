The Youth Secretariat of the San Pedro government, Nathalia González, explained the support they are providing to university students from Sampedranos who were selected for the scholarships granted by Itaipu, who are awaiting socioeconomic evaluations.

Since last Monday, March 20, the binational has been working in coordination with the National Institute of Statistics, to obtain clear and precise information that describes the profile of the applicants for the granting of the 2,500 academic aid scholarships.

Until next April 11, it is planned to visit the houses to carry out the evaluation of the socioeconomic condition of outstanding young people and those with limited economic resources, including indigenous people and people with disabilities, who are pursuing university and technical degrees.