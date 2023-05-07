Home » US spy satellites approach others from China creating a “serious security threat”
News

US spy satellites approach others from China creating a “serious security threat”

by admin
US spy satellites approach others from China creating a “serious security threat”

US satellites of the Geosynchronous Space Situational Awareness Program (GSSAP) carried out at least 14 close reconnaissance missions to spy on the most valuable and advanced Chinese satellites placed in geostationary orbit (GEO). ), between February 2020 and December 2021, SCMP reported this Friday citing a recent study.

The study, carried out by a team of Chinese scientists and led by researcher Cai Sheng, from the Changchun Institute of Optics, Fine Mechanics and Physics, was published this April in the Chinese journal Infrared and Laser Engineering and details that “the frequent GSSAP satellite close-ups of high-value Chinese space assets pose a serious threat to their security.”

“In a series of space defense and attack technology tests, the US military revealed its ability and intent to disrupt China‘s use of space,” the article said.

The scientists listed the cases of espionage carried out by American satellites. Thus, on February 26, 2020, a GSSAP satellite approached a Chinese space tracking and data relay satellite, Tianlian 2-01.

The US satellites also came close to another of the BD-2 G8 class of the BeiDou Navigation System (BDS), the Chinese equivalent of the US GPS system, and also the SJ-20, a high-performance communications satellite. which provides broadband Internet access to users in China and other Asian countries. The Chinese satellites examined by the US are of significant importance to China as they serve critical national security, economic and scientific objectives.

In addition, the Chinese scientists, in their study, revealed the US Government’s classified data on the capabilities of a GSSAP satellite. The information, which can now be used by other countries to hinder its future operation, included the size of the satellite’s camera lenses, the resolution of the image sensors, its ability to detect and track other satellites, and its medium. communication with ground stations. with RT

See also  Ministry of Defense responds to the Prosecutor for alleged omission of duties

You may also like

Party in Thuringia gets out of hand after...

Last ODI. New Zealand won the toss and...

Perspective. Council of Bogotá: this is how the...

Football fans arrested in Amsterdam for anti-Semitism |...

Gustavo Petro blames international sanctions for the poverty...

More energy efficiency through modernization – waz.de

MP requested house arrest for Ernesto Paraqueima

Prince Harry arrived alone at the coronation of...

Obligation to actively use the beSt (BFH)

Haining Municipal Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Bureau takes...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy