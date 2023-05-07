Gustavo Petro blames international sanctions for the poverty of Venezuelans – EntornoInteligente

Colombian President Gustavo Petroconsidered this Friday that the sanctions of the international community against Venezuela have led to poverty in the country, where society has passed “from living well to not having a plate of food“.

The president expressed himself in this way at an informative breakfast organized by the Nueva Economía Forum in Spain, where today he closes his first state visit since he took office last August.

The Colombian President, who was introduced at this breakfast by the Second Vice President of the Spanish Government and Labor Minister, Yolanda Díaz, made reference to the current situation in his neighboring country as well as the international conference that Colombia hosted last week to try to a political solution to the problem.

Petro recalled that Colombia and Venezuela “they are practically the same people“and that the sanctions against the Government of Nicolás Maduro”have provoked a teaching” that it has been the people who have received the worst consequences.

“They lived well, they had access to the best whiskey in the world, which is a tasty way of living.“, ironized the president, who considered that the blockade on the purchase of Venezuelan oil changed that situation.

In his opinion, the company passed “from living well to not having a plate of food“, something that was translated into a”Exodus“of Venezuelan citizens than Colombia”receive in the first instance“.

“Three million people, it is not yet known if it is that number, people leave not because they do not like Maduro but because of poverty“, he opined.

After breakfast, Petro will travel this afternoon to Salamanca (north) where he will receive a decoration from the University of that city and tomorrow he will travel to Portugal, where he will remain until Sunday.

During the state visit to Spain, the president kept a busy schedule. He was received by King Felipe VI, met with his Spanish counterpart, Pedro Sánchez, and addressed the Senate and the Congress of Deputies in a joint session.

Yesterday he also participated in a business meeting organized by the Spanish employers’ association and today he is scheduled to attend the facilities of the Airbus aeronautical company with whom Colombia has signed a collaboration agreement.

ORIGINAL LINK: Gustavo Petro blames international sanctions for the poverty of Venezuelans – LaPatilla.com (awsccs2.com)