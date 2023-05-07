Givova Scafati – Germani Brescia | The situation and where to see it on TV

Givova Scafati, fresh from the defeat in Varese, hosts Germani Brescia, which comes from the home success against Brindisi. The Campania players are looking for a victory to arithmetically reach salvation while Brescia with a success would be certain to participate in the playoffs (they would still earn the post-season in the event of a knockout in Pesaro).

Where to see it: Sunday 7 May 2023 at 18.00, Eleven Sports

Referees: Tolga Sahin, Guido Giovannetti, Sergio Noce

THE GONE

The first leg was won by the biancoblu in a sprint for 82-81 after an overtime with the glacial Della Valle (20 points and 4 assists) and a solid Petrucelli (19 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists) on the shields. This match dates back to October 16, 2022 and was valid for matchday 3.

This is the only precedent between the two companies.

THE COACHES

There are 3 precedents between Stefano Sacripanti and Alessandro Magro with the coach currently being Brescia ahead 2-1.

THE EX

Germani Brescia – David Cournooh played and won last season’s Serie A2 playoffs wearing the Scafati jersey.

THE STATEMENTS

Stanley Okoye, forward Givova Scafati: “In view of the next and decisive match against Germani Brescia we are setting up our attack schemes and working a lot on the defensive plan to be adopted, moved by the objective of overcoming a strong opponent, who, together with the coaches, we are also studying with the help of movies. We will have to be able to prevent their guns from going to the basket easily, aware of the talent and good form they are going through. Della Valle and Petrucelli have a pivotal role, they are the drivers of a large and well-assorted group. We will have to make the most of the advantage of playing within friendly walls, in front of our fans, who have always made us feel their affection and support throughout the season. We need them to win on Sunday, I hope the arena is packed”.

Alessandro Magro, coach Germani Brescia: “It will be an extremely special match. We are experiencing a positive period, which has given us the opportunity to fight to earn the last place available on the playoff grid. Scafati, on the other hand, plays everything at home to try and reach salvation. Both teams will play with the need to win, the match for us will not be easy not only from an environmental point of view, but also from a technical and tactical point of view. Scafati has changed his skin since the first leg, with which there are very few points in common. They’re a deep team, fourth in the league in three-point shooting, third in assists, and best in offensive rebounds caught. He knows how to play well in attack and at team level, with many possibilities to be effective both offensively and defensively, and on Sunday he will do it by multiplying his efforts, knowing that it is a game without tomorrow. Scafati finds in Logan a player who is experiencing another exceptional season in terms of scoring ability, well assisted by Rossato, who is playing very well, and in general from second lines they guarantee impact and depth within an important roster. centered around Stone’s plays. It will be a far from trivial match for various reasons, a challenge that promises to be particularly interesting from a technical-tactical point of view”.