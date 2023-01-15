We Spaniards no longer run, we do footingwe don’t wear underpants, but slips, We are not going to appetizers, but to cocktailswe see some reality on television, we become liftings to look like the top-modelyes, we have handicaps instead of drawbacks, we take out tickets, We buy compacts, we ate sandwiches and we practice rafting. programs are now magazines And if we don’t like them spots of advertising we do zapping and we are OK. our children read comics and not comics, they die for the pins and not because of the insignia and are openly supporters of the fast food and of any lunch, which is what we used to call cold food.

Carlos Herrera, Spanish journalist, radio presenter and television presenter

A few days ago I was listening to a colleague speak and on more than one occasion in his dialogue he included English-speaking words. This caught my attention and while I was looking for articles related to the subject I realized that in all the regions where the main language is Spanish the same thing happens and in that search I found the 20 most used Anglicisms in this language, which I will relate to you in this section.

English has had a very important influence on Spanish and for this reason, the number of Anglicisms that we use in our daily conversations is increasing. Sometimes we even use them so much that we would hardly know how to explain what they mean in English. Surely if we knew its meaning we would realize that in Spanish we already have words and expressions that mean the same thing.

Casting

This English word refers to a performance test for singers or actors. However, that same word in English is audition.

In English, cast means cast and actor search and hiring agencies are casting. Perhaps the confusion comes because in English, the process of conducting auditions and choosing the actors is called casting.

Although it seems that we are all very clear about what a casting is, we can also go to an acting test or a call (which would be the literal translation of casting). It is true that casting or castin are correct and accepted words.

Catering

It is the food and drink supply service for an event, place or displacement (a party, a plane…)

In English, to cater means to serve, attend or provide.

You can say food service or catering, but it would not be as “cool”.

Casual

Casual came from common English to stay in the fashion vocabulary. Casual as an adjective means “relaxed, carefree, friendly,” so casual has taken its name from here to mean “informal.”

For example, sometimes in the offices they celebrate casual Fridays in which it is allowed to wear a less formal wardrobe.

Informal is even better than casual because it avoids confusion with the adjective we already have in Spanish (casual, relative to chance).

Spoiler

Don’t give me spoilers! It became popular in Spain in times of Lost and since then it is used to warn a person not to tell you the end of something and spoil the surprise. Without a doubt, it is one of the most used Anglicisms in Spanish.

Blog/Post

It refers to a website that includes content of interest, frequently updated and often commented on by readers. Authors often refer to themselves as bloggers or even bloggers.

It comes from the contraction of weblog, which in turn comes from the union of web and log. Web is “web” and log is a record or list of things listed chronologically.

Post (Publish or Publication), is used in a very common way to refer back to content on social networks or blog. It has been introduced so much into our language that we already use the verb “post” for this type of action related to the publication of new content on online channels.

MarketingAccepted by the RAE as a synonym for marketing or marketing, it is really difficult for someone to use a term that is not marketing to define the set of techniques and studies that aim to improve the marketing of a product.

Taken from the Brainlang Blog

https://www.brainlang.com/blog/palabras-en-ingles-mas-usadas-en-espanol.html