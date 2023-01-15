When the cold arrives in our country, temperatures tend to drop a bit and consequently we feel a change in the environment to which we Cubans are hardly used anymore. Today I propose you some recipes infusions, from different plants, to drink very hot and that help to recover body heat.

Thyme

Infusions to combat the cold (I)

When the cold is quite strong, as they say in good Cuban Cala to the bones, an infusion of thyme is the best solution. Thyme has antispasmodic, expectorant and antiseptic action, among others.

It is a medicinal Mediterranean herb. The leaves, flowers and oil extracted from thyme are used to treat various types of symptoms in the body.

Ideal for strengthening the immune system thanks to one of the substances it contains: thymol, which is why it helps to alleviate some flu symptoms as well as fight coughs, sore throats, headaches and improve digestion. Heat a glass of water and introduce a bag of thyme or some twigs. Let it rest for a few minutes and you can drink it.

Chamomile

Infusions to combat the cold (I)

Chamomile is a herbaceous plant that is characterized for being one of the oldest known medicinal herbs. It is packed with multiple benefits: helps good digestion, calms and reduces anxiety, reduces stress and strengthens the immune system.

Drinking chamomile tea is a traditional treatment to relieve digestive disorders, including indigestion, nausea, vomiting, loss of appetite, and gas. Excellent option for people suffering from type two diabetes.

The preparation of a chamomile infusion can be done in two ways, but both are equally effective: through dried flowers of the plant or through already prepared sachets..