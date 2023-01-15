Home Business Performance Bulletin: Bank of Changsha’s annual net profit of 6.811 billion yuan increased by 8.04% year-on-year
(Original title: Performance Express: Changsha Bank’s annual net profit of 6.811 billion yuan increased by 8.04% year-on-year)

On January 15, Changsha Bank (601577) released a performance report. The company achieved operating income of 22.868 billion yuan from January to December 2022, a year-on-year increase of 9.58%; the net profit attributable to shareholders of listed companies was 6.811 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 8.04%. The company said that in 2022, in the face of the complex macroeconomic situation, under the leadership of the board of directors, the bank will stick to the origin of the financial service entity, adhere to the main line of high-quality development, firm the direction of strategic transformation, and coordinate the promotion of sophisticated development of various businesses in operation and management. The business scale, efficiency and quality have been steadily improved.

2. Asset quality continued to improve. At the end of 2022, the Bank’s non-performing loan ratio was 1.16%, a decrease of 0.04 percentage points from the beginning of the year. The provision coverage ratio was 311.09%, and the loan-to-appropriation ratio was 3.61%. Asset quality has steadily improved.

(Data source: Flush (300033) iFinD)

