On January 15, Changsha Bank (601577) released a performance report. The company achieved operating income of 22.868 billion yuan from January to December 2022, a year-on-year increase of 9.58%; the net profit attributable to shareholders of listed companies was 6.811 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 8.04%. The company said that in 2022, in the face of the complex macroeconomic situation, under the leadership of the board of directors, the bank will stick to the origin of the financial service entity, adhere to the main line of high-quality development, firm the direction of strategic transformation, and coordinate the promotion of sophisticated development of various businesses in operation and management. The business scale, efficiency and quality have been steadily improved.

1. Steady growth in operating efficiency In 2022, the Bank will achieve operating income of 22.868 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 9.58%; net profit attributable to shareholders of listed companies will be 6.811 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 8.04%.

2. Asset quality continued to improve. At the end of 2022, the Bank’s non-performing loan ratio was 1.16%, a decrease of 0.04 percentage points from the beginning of the year. The provision coverage ratio was 311.09%, and the loan-to-appropriation ratio was 3.61%. Asset quality has steadily improved.

