The state tourism agency Havanatur SA and the Gaviota group join the trend in networks of the topic of the Colombian singer Shakira to promote their destinations and invite Varadero to “salt-Pique” you.

From his social networks, Havanatur proposed a survey in which he asked his followers if “Would you let the beach of Varadero ‘SAL PIQUE’ you? ”, taking advantage of the pun of the new song “In the purest style of Shakira!”.

The followers of the group of tour operators on Facebook followed suit in the little more than 100 comments that the publication has, assuring that “Clearly”, to which Havanatur responded with some questions such as “And should Shakira go to Varadero? ?” or “Would you recommend this destination to Shakira?”.

For its part, the Gaviota tourism group, belonging to the business conglomerate of the Revolutionary Armed Forces GAESA, also stated on Facebook that Varadero is “a paradise that you cannot miss.”

“Clearly all I need is to walk through Varadero and get splashed by the water,” they wrote along with a striking image of a young woman enjoying the blue waters of the spa located in the province of Matanzas.

Through these strategies, both Cuban state entities join the number one trend of the moment, taking advantage of it to promote their tourist destinations at this stage in which the country is not experiencing its best high season for foreign visitors.

However, the effort is valid and the strategy used, at least, is quite suggestive these days when the musical “bombing” by Shakira and Bizarrap has almost the entire world pending.

International brands have also taken advantage of the occasion to market their products and services. Such have been the cases of Casio watches or Renault cars with its Twingo model, both mentioned by the singer in the lyrics of her song.

Some private businesses in Cuba have also jumped on this media bandwagon and make their ads on social networks taking advantage of the “Shakira-like” trend.

“Sorry if you Sal-Pique! Clearly, at El Cuba Barbería, an authentic style is for you!” or “Let Bahía Bonita de Cuba splash you with its charm. You will clearly enjoy a unique experience”, are some of the examples that can be found on Facebook to advertise private Cuban businesses at this time.