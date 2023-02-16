Breily Luz Cañizales, 20, was transferred to a clinic in Valledupar, who was injured with a knife in her right hand, apparently by her ex-husband.

The events were recorded this Wednesday in the Doce de Octubre neighborhood where the affected woman was at her workplace, as far as her ex-partner would have gone and in the middle of an argument he injured her thumb and right hand.

The mother of the affected person said that the discussion would have been due to passionate problems and once Breily Luz was injured, with the help of relatives she was taken to the clinic where she is treated.

There was no information about the attacker since he allegedly fled the sector after the violent episode. The case was known by the Police once the wound arrived requesting help at the medical center, it is unknown if a complaint was filed.

