Home News 20-year-old woman was injured with a short bladed weapon by her ex-husband
News

20-year-old woman was injured with a short bladed weapon by her ex-husband

by admin
20-year-old woman was injured with a short bladed weapon by her ex-husband

Breily Luz Cañizales, 20, was transferred to a clinic in Valledupar, who was injured with a knife in her right hand, apparently by her ex-husband.

The events were recorded this Wednesday in the Doce de Octubre neighborhood where the affected woman was at her workplace, as far as her ex-partner would have gone and in the middle of an argument he injured her thumb and right hand.

The mother of the affected person said that the discussion would have been due to passionate problems and once Breily Luz was injured, with the help of relatives she was taken to the clinic where she is treated.

There was no information about the attacker since he allegedly fled the sector after the violent episode. The case was known by the Police once the wound arrived requesting help at the medical center, it is unknown if a complaint was filed.

See also  Conservation and intensive use of land and strict adherence to the red line of cultivated land Hangzhou held a publicity campaign to commemorate the 32nd "National Land Day"-Hangzhou News Center-Hangzhou Net

You may also like

National government fails to comply with the agreement...

The strength of Hainan rushed to the rescue｜The...

The second stage of rehabilitation begins on the...

Piqué and Clara Chía very loving in the...

Guerrillas who installed the ELN flag in Valledupar...

They decide

Know the requirements to access ‘Mi Casa Ya’

Instagram will close purchases on direct videos

US intercepted four Russian military planes over Alaska

Mayors of Casanare will be trained on new...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy