How much fruit to eat per day? Dr. Pietro Senette, nutritionist, explains it to us.

“Five a day”, which literally translated means “five times a day”, has always been the reference to portions: about 80 grams per portion of fruit and vegetables to eat, in total, every day. This is the recommendation of the World Health Organization (WHO), which has been underlining the importance of this good habit for some time now.

In fact, fruit is our very first ally when we talk about health. The “five a day” rule was created to guarantee the daily introduction of the nutrients necessary for the proper functioning of the body, especially vitamins and minerals.

Recently it has emerged that due to the impoverishment of the soils, the atmospheric pollution, the long conservation but also the hybridization of the species, most of the benefits of some natural foods, especially fruits, have been greatly reduced due to the loss of more than 50% of their nutrients.

It therefore follows that the estimates of our needs risk appearing obsolete, so much so that a recent scientific study confirms the goodness of 5 portions a day but at the same time suggests that 10 portions would be even betterfor a daily total of 800 grams of fruit.

