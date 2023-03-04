The firefighters found the body of a child no more than 3 years old who was part of the group of migrants involved in last Sunday’s shipwreck in Steccato di Cutro. The body was found on the shore where, according to what is assumed, it had recently been brought from the sea. This is the 15th minor found dead. The little boy’s body was taken to the Crotone Palasport for recognition. There are still a dozen bodies without identity.

Heartbreaking tales

The stories of the recovery of the bodies of dead children are dramatic. “It was still dark. He was dawning when a fisherman friend of mine called me to tell me to join him on the beach at Steccato di Cutro. When I arrived there were bodies on the shore and people screaming. A chilling scene. In the sea I saw a child floating, he had his eyes open. I picked him up carefully, carried him back to shore. I thought he was alive but instead… I closed his eyes. Then I noticed more bodies, they were all dead. I took a dozen, but without looking at his face, otherwise I wouldn’t have made it…” It is the dramatic story of Vincenzo Luciano, a fisherman, rendered a The breaking latest news News 24. One of the first responders of the tragic shipwreck. Every day he returns to the beach of the disaster where incessant searches continue. He looks at that stretch of sea that has swallowed 40 corpses. Many are missing from the shipwreck that last Sunday caused an authentic massacre. The divers from Messina also arrived to recover the bodies of the migrants not yet returned from the sea. The searches, coordinated by the Maritime Directorate of Reggio Calabria, will continue indefinitely throughout the weekend with air and naval means, a group of divers and with the ground personnel of the Coast Guard, Police Headquarters, Carabinieri, Guardia di Finanza, Fire Brigade Fire and regional Civil Protection.