Home » EU to stop importing wheat from Ukraine, Poland and Hungary: “Unilateral actions unacceptable”
Health

EU to stop importing wheat from Ukraine, Poland and Hungary: “Unilateral actions unacceptable”

by admin

The announcement of Poland e of Hungary to prohibit the entry of grain and gods Ukrainian agricultural products the EU did not like it, fearing a domino effect that could affect other Eastern European states. Brussels warns: “Unilateral actions are not acceptable”. Due to a certain shortage of trucks and freight trains, eventually some of the grain remains in European territories, causing the price to plummet. Hence the protests of thousands of farmers and small businessmen, from Poland to Bulgaria.

Due to the war and the intermittent implementation of the agreement between Kiev and Moscow on the export of grain from the Black Sea, access to Eastern Europe was forced for the main product of the Ukrainian countryside. From EU countries the grain would then have to be sent to the Middle East and Africa, which happens with difficulty.

The first to move was Poland which, while reiterating its close alliance with Kiev, decided to temporarily ban the import of wheat. Immediately afterwards it was Budapest that announced that the entry “of wheat and various other Ukrainian agricultural products will be blocked until June 30”. Bulgaria has stated that it is evaluating the same restrictions: “The interests of citizens must be protected”.

Irritated Brussels Brussels did not like these initiatives. “Commercial policy is an exclusive competence of the EU, unilateral actions are not acceptable”, the Commission recalled, underlining the need, “in such difficult times, to coordinate and align decisions within the EU”. The issue of Ukrainian wheat adds to the still unresolved issue of the conditional mechanism of the rule of law involving Warsaw and, above all, Budapest, which has frozen European funds. If Poland remains one of Kiev’s most faithful allies, for Viktor Orban the question of wheat appears as another way to distance himself from European politics.

See also  It's amazing but this very tasty and little known fruit keeps blood sugar at bay

The EU proposal Over the next two months – the moratorium on grain tariffs expires at the end of June but Brussels has proposed to extend it for another year – the Commission is still called upon to find a solution. In recent days, the EU Commission had proposed a compensation fund of over 56 million for EU farmers affected by the excessive supply of wheat. But it is not enough for Eastern European countries also because one of Warsaw’s objectives is to arrive at a sort of compulsory redistribution of grain within the Union.

You may also like

Low back pain is the first cause of...

Roma-Udinese 3-0, goals and highlights: Bove, Pellegrini and...

The stimulating atmosphere of Capricorn: tomorrow’s horoscope, Monday...

Minister Gröhe meets Federal Councilor Alain Berset

«Well-being is activated with an evocative stimulus»

“That’s where they were going”

you won’t use it again after 30 years

Motogp: Rins wins on Honda Lcr in Austin,...

Prevention Act in the Bundestag

Massacre of Erba, what had happened and the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy