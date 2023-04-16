Home » Report reopens Calciopoli, from Moggi to interceptions: advances 17/04
Business

by admin
Luciano Moggi with Avvocato Agnelli at the old Town Hall of Turin

Anticipations Report Monday 17 April, Ranucci restarts from the “key” of Moggi

“For the first time Report collects the revelations of the protagonists of that story: Moggi, the then FIGC president Franco Carraro, the designator of the referees Paolo Bergamo, the then president of the Lega Calcio Massimo Cellino. Interviews that reconstruct a completely new picture of what were the forces that set in motion to undermine that system of power”.

With this release Reportthe investigative broadcast conducted by Siegfried Ranucciairing every Monday evening in prime time on Rai 3, unveils the big dossier that will be reopened tomorrow, Monday 17 April: Calciopoli. The sports earthquake that swept Italy in the summer of 2006 could thus reopen with new revelations.

