At least four people have died in a shooting in the US town of Dadeville, Alabama

At least four people were killed in a shooting on Saturday evening in Dadeville, a city of about 3,000 people in Alabama. The shooting occurred at a club, the Mahogany Masterpiece, while a birthday party was in progress. Local authorities have announced that there are also several people injured, but have not provided further details due to ongoing investigations: therefore it is not known exactly how many and in what condition, nor are the causes of the shooting known. In the first three and a half months of 2023, there were at least 162 shootings or gun attacks in the United States.