The Dallas Mavericks had wanted to tank since March but Doncic and Irving refused

The Dallas Mavericks had been meaning to tank since March, according to Fan Duel TV’s Kevin O’Connor.

But both Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving objected to the idea so much that the franchise had to change its plans.

“In March, the coaches met with the players to tell them that the idea was to increase the playing time of both Markieff Morris and JaVale McGee.

“It was around this time that the tanking of the Mavs should have started but both Luka and Kyrie didn’t want to raise the white flag and refused to stay out.”

Dallas was fined $750,000 for “wild” tanking against the Bulls.

