Investigations open for alleged refusal to sell EPM-UNE shares

The Office of the Attorney General of the Nation initiated a case in which the investigations that would take place against some officials to be established from the Municipal Council of Medellín began alleged irregularities in the approval of the projects presented to initiate the sale of UNE shares belonging to Empresas Públicas de Medellín (EPM).

“The control entity is investigating whether 10 council members would have denied the viability of the aforementioned projects, as indicated by the candidate for the governorship of Antioquia, Esteban Restrepo, in a journalistic note entitled “Council members of Medellín were denounced for being the alleged perpetrators of the loss of more than $1 trillion of EPM”, despite the fact that the board of directors of said entity had authorized the start of the sale process since May 2021″, states the investigation report of the Attorney General’s Office.

The complaints that reached the Attorney General’s Office announced “This fact has caused this city to stop receiving more than $300 billion from EPM in the last year, which could have been used in social projects and renewable energy investments”says the report.

In this way, it was also pointed out that possibly those presumed involved would have omitted the recommendations of international experts who would have suggested leaving the business that was being carried out.

The complaint by the candidate Esteban Restrepo assures that this has generated that in the last year more than $300 billion of EPM has not been received in Medellín.

In this way, the Antioquia Regional Prosecutor’s Office decreed the practice of evidence tending to individualize or identify the possible or possible perpetrators of the disciplinary offense.